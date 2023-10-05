Newcastle United preparing to offer defender new contract

Newcastle United are reportedly set to reward Fabian Schar with a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claim the Swiss international is the next name on the Magpies’ list to be offered a contract extension.

Keen to reward the 31-year-old with a new, and presumably, improved deal, Eddie Howe will be desperate for the centre-back to commit his future to the club.

Not only has Schar formed a formidable partnership with Sven Botman, but his connection with the fans typifies what the club are all about.

So, now in line for a new deal, which would see him stay beyond his current contract’s 2025 expiry date, Schar’s week, after he scored a worldie against Paris Saint-Germain during Wednesday night’s blockbuster Champions League group game at St. James’ Park, looks to be about to get a whole lot better.

During his time in the northeast, Schar, arguably the Magpies’ greatest-ever pound-for-pound signing after he joined from Deportivo de La Coruna in 2018 for just £3 million (TM), has directly contributed to 17 goals in 151 games in all competitions.,