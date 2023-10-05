Sheffield Wednesday’s disaster of a season continues as manager is sacked

Ever since Darren Moore left Sheffield Wednesday, things have gone from bad to worse.

Per Sky Sports, the former manager had a difference of opinion in terms of transfer targets with owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

Moore had improbably got the Owls promoted to the Championship after one of the most stunning Play-Off semi-final comebacks in history.

Wednesday had lost 4-0 to Peterborough in the first leg, but managed to score their fourth of the second leg in the 98th minute, sending the match into extra time.

Both teams scored once each, meaning the game ended 5-5 on aggregate and went to a penalty shoot out which Wednesday won.

Everything was set up then for the Owls to go on and make their way up the Championship table, but the disagreement between Moore and Chansiri meant that Xisco Munoz was installed as the new manager ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

After 10 matches of the season he still hadn’t won a game, and that was evidently enough to see him sacked, per BBC Sport.

At the time of writing their record this season is played 10, won none, drawn two and lost eight. They are rock bottom of the table and are already seven points from safety.

It’s difficult to see how they survive from this position, not because of the points tally but because of everything going on at the club that is taking focus away from getting performances on the pitch.