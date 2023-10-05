West Ham first-team player won’t be offered new contract

Vladimir Coufal will not be offered a new West Ham United contract.

That’s according to journalist Sean Whetstone, who claims the Hammers have decided against extending the Czech Republic international’s current deal, which is set to expire next summer.

Although the Hammers’ hierarchy are believed to be in contract talks with several first-team players, including Michail Antonio, Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen, Coufal is one player not expected to renew his current deal.

Even though the full-back’s contract expires at the end of the season, West Ham have the option to trigger a one-year extension and David Moyes is expected to do so before the defender inevitably leaves the club on a free transfer in 2025 when he will be 33 years old.

During his three years in London, Coufal, who signed from Slavia Prague in 2020 for around £5 million, has directly contributed to 16 goals in 115 games in all competitions.