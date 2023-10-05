West Ham working on ‘huge’ contract offer for 26-year-old star

West Ham United are reportedly desperate to end speculation surrounding Jarrod Bowen’s future.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers are working on a ‘huge contract’ for Bowen and aim to make him the club’s highest earner.

With Bowen set to be out of contract at the London Stadium in less than two years’ time, David Moyes will be determined to secure the long-term future of arguably his side’s best player.

And while links to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been there for several transfer windows, with the Reds so far failing to act on their interest, West Ham look set to capitalise and ensure the 26-year-old does not have his head turned.

During his time with the club, Bowen, who signed from Hull City in 2020 for a modest £18.5 million (TM), has grown to become one of the Premier League’s most consistent and clinical wide-attackers, and this season looks to be no different.

Scoring five and assisting one in just his first seven Premier League games of the campaign, West Ham’s number 20 is on course to better last season’s figures which saw him directly contribute to 12 domestic goals.

