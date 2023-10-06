Chelsea and Arsenal target pens long-term deal with Premier League rivals

Aston Villa have tied Ollie Watkins down to a new long-term contract amid reported interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

The forward had been in discussions with Villa since the spring but has now finalised terms and pledged his future to the club. The new deal sees the 27-year-old join the top pay bracket at the Premier League club alongside players such as Tyrone Mings, Moussa Diaby and Emiliano Martinez.

This season has been a struggle for Watkins when it comes to goal scoring but the Englishman seems to have found his form again, scoring in his last two games, with a hat-trick being produced against Brighton last time out.

That has earned the Villa star an England call-up for the next round of international fixtures and this new deal should keep him away from the big six clubs in England, for now.

Our striker, signed and sealed. ? Congratulations, Ollie! ? pic.twitter.com/5lr6TZLCsG — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 6, 2023

According to TeamTalk, Chelsea and Arsenal are two of those clubs that were monitoring Watkins as both London clubs are in the market for a striker. Both lack a top number nine and they both want to address that issue as soon as possible.

Ivan Toney is another star linked to both clubs as the Brentford star will be allowed to play again in January following his long-term ban.

Villa fans will be happy to know that their star man will no longer be in that conversation as he focuses on helping the Birmingham club move forward.