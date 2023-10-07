Brighton refusing to include release clause in attacker’s new contract

Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly refused to include a minimum release clause in Kaoru Mitoma’s new contract.

Mitoma, 26, has been an outstanding addition to Roberto De Zerbi’s side since he joined from Kawasaki Front FC two years ago. Arriving in the Premier League as an unknown, the 26-year-old has left any reservations over his ability in his wake.

Despite being arguably the Seagulls’ most influential attacker, concerns are beginning to creep in over the length of time he has left on his contract. Ahead of the winger’s contract expiring in 2025, the top of Brighton’s agenda will be to renew it.

However, while the Japanese attacker is set to see his £10,000-per-week wage increase, a release clause is something that the club will not consider.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Seagulls’ hierarchy are determined not to deviate away from their usual transfer policies. Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister did not have formal release clauses in their deals but were allowed to join Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively, once their valuations were met, and the same is likely to apply to Mitoma.

Irrespective of a release clause being included in Mitoma’s upcoming new deal or not; fans will certainly not want to see him leave the AMEX Stadium any time soon.

During his first two years on England’s south coast, Mitoma, who has represented Japan on 18 occasions, has directly contributed to 25 goals in 51 games in all competitions