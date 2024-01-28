Arsenal ahead of Man Utd in the race to sign 26-year-old attacker

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma.

The 27-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion winger has attracted the attention of the North London club with his performances for the Seagulls and Arsenal could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal are ahead of Manchester City and Manchester United in the race to sign the Japanese international. The two Manchester clubs are keen on securing his services as well and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners can win the race for his signature.

Buy Liverpool v Chelsea Tickets Here!

Arsenal need to add more quality in the wide areas and Mitoma will add pace and flair to the side. Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate his attackers due to the lack of depth in the squad. Signing a quality winger would allow the Spanish manager to rest players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka more often.

Mitoma is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could transform Arsenal in the final third with his unpredictability.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keen on the player as well and it is hardly a surprise.

Jadon Sancho and Antony have proven to be underwhelming signings for the Red Devils and they need to bring in an upgrade. The Japanese international is one of the best dribblers in the Premier League and he could add a new dimension to their attack.

The player has three goals and six assists to his name across all competitions this season.