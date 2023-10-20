Bad news for Man City as highly-rated Premier League target pens new deal until 2027

Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma has signed a new long-term contract with the Seagulls that keeps him at the Premier League club until June 2027.

This comes amid interest from Man City and several other high-profile clubs as the winger has become one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League over the last year.

Pep Guardiola saw the Japan star as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who left the Premier League champions this summer to move to Saudi Arabia, but the Manchester club brought in Jeremy Doku instead.

There will be other clubs that will want to sign Mitoma during the 2024 transfer windows but that has become harder as the 26-year-old has signed a new deal at Brighton that keeps him at the Amex until 2027.

Kaoru Mitoma has signed a new long-term contract that runs until June 2027! ?? — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 20, 2023

Mitoma joined Brighton in 2021 from Kawasaki Frontale before spending the 2021/22 season on loan with Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. It was last season when the Japanese star caught everyone’s attention as he burst into the Seagulls’ team to score 10 goals and assist a further eight in all competitions.

The 26-year-old also broke the record for the most Premier League goals scored in a season by a Japanese player, finishing the 2022/23 campaign with seven goals, one more than the previous record held by Shinji Okazaki and Shinji Kagawa.

The winger is a highly-rated talent and Brighton will be delighted to have him for a few more years.