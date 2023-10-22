Transfer news: Chelsea BOOST in striker chase, huge bid for Barcelona star plus Man City duo to leave?

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Today’s transfer news column is here – subscribe to the Daily Briefing for the full version and for more updates from myself, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson and our other columnists!

Victor Osimhen no closer to new Napoli contract

Recently linked with Chelsea, it seems Victor Osimhen’s future is no closer to being resolved as he’s yet to agree a new contract with Napoli – FULL STORY HERE

Huge bid for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong revealed

Joan Laporta has spoken out on a big bid for Frenkie de Jong, but who made the offer, how much was it, and when was it made? FULL STORY HERE

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea remain keen on potential transfer of Barcelona defender
David Moyes has sent a message to Kretinsky and Sullivan about signing striker
26-year-old confirms he would like to play for Leeds United in 2024

Manchester City duo to leave?

Kalvin Phillips seems highly likely to now leave Manchester City in January, but what about those Julian Alvarez links with Barcelona? FULL STORY HERE

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Frenkie de Jong Julian Alvarez Kalvin Phillips Kaoru Mitoma Victor Osimhen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.