Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for the Australian manager after his Spurs side held out for a win against Luton despite getting a man sent off.

The North London club finished the day at the top of the table after they managed to hold out against a Luton Town side fighting for survival.

Although many classed the game as a walk in the park for Spurs, a 45th-minute Yves Bissouma red card flipped the script on its head.

The midfielder was shown a second yellow for simulation only minutes after his first booking for a cynical foul in the middle of the park.

Luton came out in the second half firing and should’ve taken the lead after Elijah Adebayo missed a sitter from three yards out.

After weathering the storm, Spurs grabbed a goal from a corner thanks to Micky van de Ven, putting his side 1-0 up in the 52nd minute.

Tottenham managed to hang on and Ferdinand couldn’t help but praise Postecoglou for bringing a ‘steeliness’ to this side.

‘I think this is a huge result for the changing room, the fanbase obviously but most importantly for the changing room.’ he told TNT Sports after the game.

‘There was a soft belly to this Tottenham team over the last year or so. Last year they would have lost this game. They would have gone down to ten men and capitulated and fallen apart. But [Postecoglou] has put a steeliness into this team now.

‘The two centre halves today, when you go down to ten men you’ve got to stand up and perform. Romero and Van de Ven were absolutely top class defensively. So from that point of view this team are going in the right direction.

‘Any talk about the championship is too early.’