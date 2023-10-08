Alexander Isak scores five-minute brace as Newcastle come from behind vs. West Ham

Despite trailing for nearly an hour against West Ham United during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash at the London Stadium, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United lead with less than 30 minutes to play.

The Magpies, who came into today’s game in red-hot form after thumping Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League 4-1 on Wednesday, would have known that David Moyes’ Hammers would offer a different kind of threat.

And Howe’s fears were confirmed after the home team took an early lead through Tomas Soucek. Full-back Emerson found himself in acres of space after the former Chelsea man rounded goalkeeper Nick Pope to set up his Czech teammate.

West Ham could have easily doubled their lead too. However, remaining in the game, Newcastle managed to claw their way back into the tie after Alexander Isak, who reacted first from a free-kick, equalised.

Pictures via +Foot.

And things got even better for the Sweden international after he doubled his tally just five minutes later.

In the right place at the right time, Newcastle’s record-signing was able to finish off Kieran Trippier’s cushioned ball back into the box and fire his side into a surprising 2-1 lead.

Pictures via +Foot.