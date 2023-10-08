Tottenham will look to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window and the North London club could turn to Saudi Arabia to do just that.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are one of several teams interested in signing Jota from Al-Ittihad as his move to the Middle East has not worked out.

The forward moved from Celtic as part of a reported £25m deal this summer but the Portuguese star is not even registered to play in the Saudi Pro League, only the Club World Cup and AFC Champions League games.

This increases the likelihood of him leaving in January and Ange Postecoglou is interested having worked with the player at Celtic. However, the 24-year-old must be committed to making it happen as he currently earns a wage of around £200,000-a-week.

Long-term injuries for Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic are the reason why Tottenham will look to add to their left-wing options and it is easier for Postecoglou to bring in a player he knows mid-season.

The Aussie is said to be a big fan of the Portuguese star, who managed to score 28 goals and assist a further 26 in his 83 appearances for Celtic, winning two league titles and three domestic cups.