Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez could be gone by January if he carries on performing at this level, according to former Netherlands star Roy Makaay.

The pundit rates Gimenez highly after his outstanding form in the Eredivisie this season, with the Mexico international clearly establishing himself as one of the finest attacking players in Europe.

Chelsea are among the teams to have been linked with Gimenez by 90min, and one imagines that list will only keep growing, though the Blues are in particular need of more of a goal threat up front.

Gimenez could be an upgrade on inconsistent young forward Nicolas Jackson, while Armando Broja is yet to play regularly after only just returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Santiago Gimenez could leave Feyenoord
It seems Makaay doesn’t fancy Feyenoord’s chances of keeping hold of Gimenez, as he discussed the situation on a broadcast from FC Rijnmond, as quoted and translated into English by Sport Witness.

“I hope they succeed, but if he continues to develop like this, he will already be gone during the winter break,” Makaay said.

“That boy is 22, is developing great, he is a Spanish-speaking player. I think clubs will call about that during the winter break, but maybe Feyenoord won’t answer. We’ll see.”

