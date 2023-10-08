Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the situation of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay after his superb performance off the bench yesterday to score two goals in a dramatic victory over Brentford.

Writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Man Utd could’ve sold the Scotland international over the summer, but the player’s preference was always to stay at Old Trafford.

McTominay was the subject of interest from Fulham and West Ham, according to Romano, while Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is also known to be an admirer of the 26-year-old.

Still, it seems Bayern’s interest never went anywhere particularly advanced or concrete, though it will now be interesting to see what happens to McTominay in the weeks and months ahead.

Romano has suggested that McTominay’s heroics for United yesterday could end up being significant, though we’d have to wait and see what his situation is once the transfer window re-opens in January.

“What an impact we saw from Scott McTominay yesterday as he came off the bench to score twice in stoppage time for Manchester United, handing Erik ten Hag’s side an important 2-1 win over Brentford,” Romano wrote.

“It’s not been an entirely easy season for McTominay with so much competition in United’s midfield now, and we know he had chances to leave Old Trafford in the summer. There was interest from West Ham, and also Fulham were pushing in the final days of the summer transfer window, but McTominay only wanted to stay at United.

“Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is also a big admirer of McTominay, as I previously revealed, but there was no concrete approach there, he’s just a player Bayern and Tuchel appreciate. Let’s see what happens with McTominay now, but a performance like this, with two hugely important goals, could be key for his confidence.

“As I said, he wanted to stay at United this summer, and I think if he plays with the same confidence he does with Scotland for United, then he can be an important player for the Red Devils.”