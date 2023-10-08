Manchester United enter race to sign in-demand 19-year-old defender

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

The 19-year-old is highly rated around Europe and his performances have attracted the attention of Bayern Munich as well. A report via Fichajes claims that the African defender is on the radar of a number of European clubs and he could cost around €50 million.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Manchester United could certainly use more quality and depth at the back and Diomande would be a quality, long-term addition. The 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a regular starter for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Red Devils are expected to part ways with players like Harry Maguire in the coming months and they will need to bring in adequate replacements. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the only reliable defenders at the club right now.

Manchester United need to invest in talented young defenders and Diomande certainly fits the profile. The opportunity to play for the Red Devils will be an attractive option for the 19-year-old and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

However, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG are all big clubs and they have the finances to get the deal done as well. It will be interesting to see where the 19-year-old ends up eventually.