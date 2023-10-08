Liverpool have completed a first-half comeback against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp, who is celebrating eight years in charge today, came into today’s Premier League clash at the AMEX Stadium as narrow favourites.

However, things didn’t start off well for the Merseyside giants after Simon Adingra pinched Alexis Mac Allister’s pocket and beat Alisson after just 20 minutes.

Determined not to be beaten, Liverpool have fought back well though.

Mo Salah equalised five minutes before the half-time break and the Egyptian doubled his tally from the penalty spot after Igor Julio hauled Dominik Szoboszlai down inside the area.

