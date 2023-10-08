Brighton 1 – 2 Liverpool: Quick-fire Salah brace fires Reds into half-time lead (video)

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have completed a first-half comeback against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp, who is celebrating eight years in charge today, came into today’s Premier League clash at the AMEX Stadium as narrow favourites.

However, things didn’t start off well for the Merseyside giants after Simon Adingra pinched Alexis Mac Allister’s pocket and beat Alisson after just 20 minutes.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez link up to draw poor Liverpool level
Video: Virgil van Dijk makes crucial mistake as Brighton lead Liverpool
West Ham 1 – 0 Newcastle: Soucek scores after Emerson rounds Pope (video)

Determined not to be beaten, Liverpool have fought back well though.

Mo Salah equalised five minutes before the half-time break and the Egyptian doubled his tally from the penalty spot after Igor Julio hauled Dominik Szoboszlai down inside the area.

Pictures via +Sport 360.

More Stories Mo Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.