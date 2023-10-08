Video: Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez link up to draw poor Liverpool level

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have levelled their clash with Brighton at the Amex despite putting in a poor first-half display on the South Coast.

Brighton have been the much better of the two teams in the opening 45 minutes and have nullified Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Seagulls took the lead after 20 minutes through Simon Agingra after a Van Dijk mistake but now the Reds have levelled the match at 1-1.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah linked up towards the end of the first half as Liverpool look to complete another comeback.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Virgil van Dijk makes crucial mistake as Brighton lead Liverpool
West Ham 1 – 0 Newcastle: Soucek scores after Emerson rounds Pope (video)
Huge boost for Arsenal ahead of Man City clash as key duo expected to be in squad

 

 

More Stories Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.