Video: Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez link up to draw poor Liverpool level

Liverpool have levelled their clash with Brighton at the Amex despite putting in a poor first-half display on the South Coast.

Brighton have been the much better of the two teams in the opening 45 minutes and have nullified Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Seagulls took the lead after 20 minutes through Simon Agingra after a Van Dijk mistake but now the Reds have levelled the match at 1-1.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah linked up towards the end of the first half as Liverpool look to complete another comeback.

SALAH LEVELS FOR LIVERPOOL! ? His fourth Premier League goal this season! pic.twitter.com/EJiKRP00ko — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 8, 2023