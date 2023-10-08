Newcastle winger admits he’s unsure about his future

Newcastle snapped up exciting prospect Yankuba Minteh from Danish side OB Odense this summer but the winger was loaned out straight away.

The Gambian winger was identified as a future star by Newcastle’s scouting network and they knew they’d need to move fast to beat other clubs to his signature.

One of those was Feyenoord and that is where the Premier League club loaned the 19-year-old out. Having yet to play for or even visit Newcastle, the youngster has recently admitted that he does not know what the future holds for his career.

Speaking to AD.nl (via Sports Witness), Minteh said: “I was able to sign a contract with Newcastle, but I have never seen the city myself.

“The club immediately indicated that I would go to Feyenoord on loan. In Rotterdam, I also signed my contract with Newcastle. The club brought all kinds of people over to the Netherlands to ensure that my first weeks went well.

“The rental period is until the end of the season. I hear that there are people who hope that I will stay longer. But that’s looking far ahead.”