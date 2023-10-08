Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to bring in central midfield reinforcements and they have identified Mikel Merino as a potential target as per Fichajes.

The former Newcastle United midfielder has established himself as a key player for Real Sociedad in the Spanish league and he could prove to be a solid addition to the Tottenham midfield as well.

The likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been linked with an exit from the club and Tottenham will have to bring in quality replacements. The 27-year-old La Liga midfielder could be tempted to join Tottenham if there is a concrete proposal on the table. He has played in the Premier League before and he will be looking to prove himself in English football if he joins Spurs.

Merino will add defensive steel and control in the middle of the park. He is an excellent passer from the deep and he could be the ideal partner for Yves Bissouma. His arrival would also give the likes of James Maddison more freedom to advance forward and dictate the tempo of the game in the final third.

The north London giants have put together a talented squad and they will look to improve further so that they can compete for major trophies in the coming seasons. Tottenham have made an impressive start to the current campaign and they will look to get back into the Champions League by the end of the season. There is no reason why they cannot attract players like Merino in the summer and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with his club.