Exclusive: “Very good player” – Fabrizio Romano responds to Man Utd transfer links with 27-year-old

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are likely to have a busy summer transfer window as they prepare for the start of a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

Still, it seems Man Utd are not currently showing any concrete interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano made it clear that he’s not aware of Merino attracting interest from United or City, as has been speculated.

The 27-year-old has impressed in La Liga and Romano rates him highly, but it seems he’s not convinced by the Man United transfer rumours, though he does admit there’s been some interest from Serie A clubs.

Merino Manchester United transfer links played down by Romano

Mikel Merino to seal Manchester United transfer?

Discussing the Merino stories, Romano said: “Another player being linked with United (as well as City) by some media outlets is Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

“He’s a very good player for sure, ready for any level, but I’m not aware of contact with the Manchester clubs at this stage honestly, I heard some Italian clubs sent scouts to follow him but there’s nothing more to report at this stage.”

United could do with making changes in midfield in the near future after some unconvincing form from the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in recent times, while there’s already a lot of pressure on the young shoulders of Kobbie Mainoo since he broke into the first-team.

