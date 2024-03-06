Video: Michael Oliver lobbying Mikel Merino to rejoin Newcastle after PSG game

Premier League referee and Newcastle fan Michael Oliver was the man in the middle for the Champions League clash between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night and the Englishman took it upon himself to try and help the Magpies’ transfer business.

It is a big summer for the Tyneside club as they look to kick on another step further and one area that needs addressing is their midfield.

One target is Sociedad’s Mikel Merino and it seems that Oliver is someone who is keen to see the Spaniard in a Newcastle shirt.

The 27-year-old previosly spent some time at St. James’ Park during the 2017/18 campaign but has been a big hit in La Liga since moving to Real Sociedad.

After Tueday night’s match in San Sebastian, Football Espana noticed Oliver chatting to the Newcastle-linked star and askign him to return.

Only time will tell if this worked.

? If you look very closely around the 36 second mark, you can clearly see referee Michael Oliver lobbying #RealSociedad captain Mikel Merino to re-join #NUFC.pic.twitter.com/oLeZhSm4lr — Football España (@footballespana_) March 5, 2024

Pictures by TNT Sports