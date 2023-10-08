Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on West Ham star agreeing new deal following Liverpool transfer interest

Jarrod Bowen has agreed a new contract with West Ham United because he was keen to remain part of their promising project, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his Daily Briefing column.

The Hammers lost star player Declan Rice to Arsenal over the summer, but have done well to keep hold of Bowen, who has been another hugely important player for them in the last few years.

Liverpool have had a long-standing interest in Bowen, according to Neil Jones in his Daily Briefing column, but it seems it wasn’t quite strong enough to lead to anything more concrete at any point.

And this has now led the England international to decide to stay at the London Stadium, it would seem, with Romano explaining some context behind the deal in today’s column.

“Jarrod Bowen has agreed a new long term deal at West Ham. It’s all done, one more piece of excellent news for the West Ham winger after his recent England national team call-up,” Romano said.

“This is great news for West Ham as they hold on to an important player – my understanding is that Bowen said yes to the club’s proposal as he was keen to stay as a key part of the project.

“After the blow of losing Declan Rice, this is a big boost for the project of David Moyes, who did such an impressive job to deliver a European trophy last season.”

West Ham fans will be delighted to see this top player staying with them when he surely would have been good enough to play for one of the Premier League big six sides.

