Arsenal are likely to be one of the suitors in the race for the transfer of Wolves winger Pedro Neto in 2024, as they’ve admired him for some time, according to Daily Briefing columnist Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in today’s column, Romano discussed Arsenal’s links with Neto, stressing that nothing is happening at the moment, and that it’s also not guaranteed that Wolves will be ready to let the Portugal international go in January either.

Still, it does look like Neto will be a player to watch on the market in 2024, which could mean January or next summer, and it seems Arsenal are long-time admirers of his, though other clubs will probably also be in the running for his signature.

“We’re still seeing plenty of rumours about Pedro Neto, and as I said last week, things are likely to happen for the Portuguese winger in 2024 in terms of a transfer,” Romano said.

“Wolves said no to proposals in the summer, and there is no guarantee that they will approve a sale in January, but let’s see about 2024, whether that’s January or the summer, because clubs will arrive.

“Arsenal wanted Neto just over a year ago. They’ve always been interested in the player and they keep tracking him, but there are also other clubs following the situation. He’s always been on the list for Arsenal but it’s nothing more concrete just yet, and the race looks to be absolutely open.”

Arsenal have the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson and Leandro Trossard as wide-forward options, while Gabriel Jesus has also filled in in that area, but there could also be room for another top young talent like Neto to come in as an option for the present and the future.