Goncalo Inacio has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle United were keeping tabs on the defender during the summer transfer window and a report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle could now reignite their pursuit of the 22-year-old midway through the season.

The Sporting CP defender has established himself as a key player for his club and his performances have impressed Newcastle in recent months. The defender has a £52 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to trigger his exit clause in January.

A move to the Premier League would be a step up in the 22-year-old’s career and he will look to test himself at the highest level.

Newcastle are competing in the UEFA Champions League and they need to bring in more quality in the upcoming months.

They had one of the best defensive units in the league season, but the Magpies have looked vulnerable at the back this season. Someone like Inacio could improve them immensely and he could form a quality defensive partnership alongside Sven Botman for the years to come.

The Portuguese international is versatile enough to operate as a left-back as well and he could be a long-term asset for the club. Although the £52 million price might seem expensive right now, the defender has the potential to justify the investment in the long run.