Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes Tottenham title race prediction with praise for “special job” by Postecoglou

Tottenham remain top of the Premier League table and unbeaten in the league so far this season, so how seriously should we be taking them as title contenders this term?

Fabrizio Romano has discussed this in his latest exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, suggesting that he thinks it will be difficult for Spurs to remain serious contenders for the title, even if he feels Ange Postecoglou is doing a “special job” with the club so far.

Tottenham were dealt the blow of losing their all-time leading scorer Harry Kane during the summer, with the England international moving to Bayern Munich, but so far it hasn’t harmed the north London giants, who have played some fine football thanks to summer signing James Maddison, as well as improved performances from the likes of Son Heung-min and Yves Bissouma.

Romano clearly admires what Spurs are doing, though he feels this young squad will probably find it hard to remain in contention against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City over the course of the campaign.

“Credit to Tottenham … with the two north London sides currently level on points and goal difference,” Romano said.

“I expect it won’t be easy for Spurs to stay in the title race as it’s a very young squad, but Ange Postecoglou is doing a special job. He’s an excellent manager, all people at Spurs feel that.

“But it won’t be easy this season as it’s just the beginning of new project, Tottenham are staying humble and then we’ll see.”