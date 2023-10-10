€50m defender of interest to Man United ahead of January window

It’s obvious that Man United are struggling in defence at present, and the January transfer window can’t come soon enough for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag has made it crystal clear that he doesn’t rate Harry Maguire even if he hasn’t explicitly said so in interviews.

The Dutchman’s preferred centre-back pairing doesn’t include the England international, and it would be better for all concerned if he left the club as soon as possible.

In the summer there were conflicting reports as to how close he may have been to a switch to West Ham United, but ultimately it seems that the player still wanted to show ten Hag that he had what it takes to be successful at Old Trafford.

No one is suggesting that he’s a bad defender, moreover he just doesn’t fit into ten Hag’s system and the dynamic that he prefers.

That’s perhaps why, according to Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Sky Sports), the manager appears to be looking to acquire Atalanta’s 19-year-old, Giorgio Scalvini.

The outlet suggest that Inter were previously put off because of the €50m (£43.2m) valuation, though that’s unlikely to be a problem for United.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United could be prepared to pay big money for 31-goal attacker Arsenal keen on 19-year-old Bundesliga attacker, Mikel Arteta a big fan Exclusive: Wayne Rooney closing in on new job + “wants to do important things” in management, according to expert

What may be an issue, particularly for supporters, is that it will be another young player in the ranks without the requisite experience to play for one of football’s most storied clubs.

It might even be worth asking the question as to whether ten Hag actually struggles to motivate big stars, given that his Ajax sides were only ever full of young and hungry players.