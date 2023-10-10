FA does not want England automatic qualification for EURO 2028

England National Team
Posted by

The FA has said they do not want England to receive automatic qualification for EURO 2028, and would rather they go through the formal qualification process to better prepare them for the tournament.

EURO 2028 looks set to be held in the UK and Ireland with confirmation expected soon. Due to being hosts of the tournament, UEFA will offer “two back up berths” for any host teams that fail to qualify on merit.

However with the UK and Ireland having five represented teams between them, it would mean three of the five teams could possibly miss out at playing in their own hosted competition if they fail to qualify through the formal qualification route.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United, Liverpool & Newcastle could be in the mix for transfer of 22-year-old talent
Opinion: Picking Saka over Ward-Prowse shows that England manager Southgate is losing the plot
Manchester United star urged to apologise after lack of respect to Erik ten Hag

England are about to play an international friendly against Australia before playing Italy in the EURO 2024 qualifiers on the 17th of October. England currently sit top of Group C in EURO 2024 qualification, with four wins and one draw in their first five games.

Scotland also sit top of their group in qualification, however Wales and Northern Ireland sit 4th and 5th in their respective groups, whilst the Republic of Ireland sit 4th in their group, all outside of qualification spots for EURO 2024.

More Stories Gareth Southgate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.