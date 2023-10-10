The FA has said they do not want England to receive automatic qualification for EURO 2028, and would rather they go through the formal qualification process to better prepare them for the tournament.

EURO 2028 looks set to be held in the UK and Ireland with confirmation expected soon. Due to being hosts of the tournament, UEFA will offer “two back up berths” for any host teams that fail to qualify on merit.

However with the UK and Ireland having five represented teams between them, it would mean three of the five teams could possibly miss out at playing in their own hosted competition if they fail to qualify through the formal qualification route.

England don't like to do things the easy way when it comes to #Euro2028 #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/6IvJqY6RdF — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 10, 2023

England are about to play an international friendly against Australia before playing Italy in the EURO 2024 qualifiers on the 17th of October. England currently sit top of Group C in EURO 2024 qualification, with four wins and one draw in their first five games.

Scotland also sit top of their group in qualification, however Wales and Northern Ireland sit 4th and 5th in their respective groups, whilst the Republic of Ireland sit 4th in their group, all outside of qualification spots for EURO 2024.