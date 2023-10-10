Journalist claims 24 year-old is very likely to leave Chelsea in January

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.

German outfit Bayern Munich were keen on signing him back then but the player ended up staying at the London club.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has now revealed that the 24-year-old defender remains on Bayern Munich’s radar ahead of the January transfer window and he is keen on moving to the Bundesliga. The German outfit could look to sign him on loan with an option to buy, but the two clubs are yet to hold concrete talks regarding a potential move.

Plettenberg believes that it is very likely that the 24-year-old will leave Chelsea in January. Bayern Munich have been in touch with the player’s representatives since the summer and they will be hoping to get the deal done midway through the campaign.

Chalobah is versatile enough to operate as the right back as well as a central defender. He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into an important first-team player for Bayern Munich. Furthermore, he has played under Thomas Tuchel in the past and a reunion will be an exciting prospect for all parties.

??News Trevoh #Chalobah: He’s still a candidate for FC Bayern! ?? The 24 y/o remains on the list for the winter window

?? Chalobah is still keen to join Bayern

The Germans recently sanctioned the departure of Benjamin Pavard and they need a versatile defender to replace him. Chalobah could prove to be the ideal alternative to the French international defender. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to let the player leave midway through the campaign.