Tottenham ace set for move away unless Ange Postecoglou changes his tune

Whilst they’re sitting pretty atop the English Premier League, no one can really argue with Ange Postecoglou’s way of working at Tottenham Hotspur.

It would’ve been easy to dismiss his achievements at Celtic because of the strength of the Scottish Premiership, or more accurately the lack of it, however, the Australian has just got his head down and worked hard with his squad in order to produce the results that have seen the Lilywhites take on all comers.

His is a simple philosophy it seems. Take the ball, pass the ball. Nothing groundbreaking, but rather doing the simple things well, and it has brought immediate reward for the north Londoners.

On the occasions where they have looked like getting a disappointing result, whether through luck or sheer intensity and hard work until the final whistle, invariably Spurs have got the win or, at worst, a draw.

Only Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle have outscored them in the English top-flight, but all three teams are fifth or below in the table and at least four points behind them.

Of course, it can’t all be good news for every player. Hugo Lloris for example hasn’t had a look in this season and the sooner he can find a new team, the better.

The same would appear to apply to Eric Dier.

The Times (subscription required) suggest that the out of favour ace may move back to Sporting Club in Portugal, the team that Tottenham signed him from, if there’s no change in the status quo before the January transfer window.