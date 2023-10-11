Arsenal in active negotiations for hit-man who will be final piece in Arteta’s jigsaw

Arsenal’s 1-0 win over rivals Man City at the weekend has really put the cat amongst the pigeons at this early stage of the Premier League title race.

It placed a marker down for Mikel Arteta that, this time, the Gunners aren’t going to fade away like they did last season. That they’re no longer there for the taking in the biggest games.

The victory meant that they went joint top of the table with north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, with whom they have an identical record and goal difference but are placed second by virtue of the fact that Spurs have scored 18 goals – two more than Arsenal.

Thanks to some superb business in the summer transfer window, Arteta’s side look much better equipped to sustain a title challenge this season, and as long as injuries to key players don’t start to bite as they did during 2022/23, there’s every reason to believe that they’ll be there or thereabouts at the business end.

There’s clearly one position where the manager wants to strengthen, however, and that’s up front.

According to TeamTalk, the north Londoners are in active negotiations with Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who is reported to be interested in joining the club once his ban from the game has been served.

That would potentially allow him to join the Bees London rivals in January and play the fullest part in bringing Arsenal their first English top-flight title in two decades.