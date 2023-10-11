“Great to see” – Ex-Tottenham ace Harry Kane has one wish for former side

It was bound to happen sooner or later so Harry Kane’s move from Tottenham wasn’t really a surprise, and the striker, now at Bayern Munich, has spoken of his wish for his former club.

The north Londoner’s were arguably left with nowhere to go in negotiations once Kane apparently made it clear he’d like to try pastures new.

Daniel Levy won’t have enjoyed the fact that he was unable to stop the centre-forward moving to the Bavarian giants, however, he was able to ensure a good deal financially for the club and he also managed to secure the option to be able to match any offers should Kane leave Bayern at some future point.

With 14 direct goal involvements in his 10 games for his new club so far per WhoScored, it’s clear that Kane has begun life in Germany as he left it in England.

Just two points separate them from top-of-the-table Bayer Leverkusen, and if Kane continues finding the net or an assist with such regularity, Bayern will soon overhaul their rivals in the Bundesliga.

Whilst his focus remains with his current employers, it’s clear he still has a soft spot for the Lilywhites.

“I have made it clear my whole career I am a Tottenham fan and I would love to see Tottenham do well,” he was quoted as saying by the Belfast Telegraph.

“Spurs are doing pretty well. It’s great to see. I think I’ve said before, the manager is doing great for them with the way they’re playing.

“The fans are right behind the team and it’s definitely what they needed after the last few years. I’ll always keep an eye on Spurs and the Premier League.

“Of course, there’s still a long way to go, but like the manager said, there’s no reason why the fans shouldn’t be excited and happy with the way things are going. Hopefully they can continue.

“There is no other team in the Premier League I would want to win than Tottenham.”

If Ange Postecoglou can mastermind a title challenge at White Hart Lane and Kane wins the Bundesliga at the first time of asking, it’ll be a win win as far as the 30-year-old is concerned.