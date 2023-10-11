Surprise Man United star shines in behind-closed-doors friendly

Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Barnsley during a friendly match on Tuesday afternoon and the match saw a surprise star stand out from the rest.

With several of Erik ten Hag’s team away on international duty, the Dutch coach organised the game to help the others maintain their fitness and work towards getting into his plans for the rest of the season.

One player who took the chance to show his skills was Donny van de Beek, who has made just one Premier League appearance for the Red Devils this year – after coming on in the 88th minute of their defeat to Crystal Palace.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the midfielder impressed and even managed to get on the scoresheet at Carrington.

This could give the 26-year-old a boost of confidence but it looks like his future at Man United has already been decided with the amount of minutes he has got during the opening part of the season.

In addition to Van de Beek, Antony also featured in the match, having only recently returned to the first-team squad after a string of domestic abuse allegations were made against him by former partners – which the footballer has strenuously denied all claims made against him.

Man United are back in action on October 21 as Ten Hag’s men look to make it two wins in a row against Sheffield United.