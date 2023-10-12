Arsenal and Chelsea on alert for potential winger transfer following recent development

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs interested in RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo following a recent change in his situation.

The Spaniard only signed a new contract with Leipzig back in June, but it seems he’s no longer entirely happy to stay at the club for the long-term, meaning a move next summer could be a possibility, according to Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

The report suggests Arsenal and Chelsea would be two clubs alerted to the situation, and it would certainly be intriguing to see Olmo representing one of these two London giants.

The 25-year-old has had a fine career at Leipzig, having previously impressed at Dinamo Zagreb, and it makes sense that he might now be keen to make the next step up in his career.

Arsenal have plenty of quality up front already, so it’s not entirely clear how Olmo would fit in, but of course every top club needs good depth in every position.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are not having their best season, so might do well to think about bringing in someone like Olmo as an upgrade on under-performing attacking players like Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.