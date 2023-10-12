Transfer news: Messi latest, Conte Napoli, Arsenal midfielder links, Man Utd contract talks & more – EXCLUSIVE

Hello and welcome to my latest exclusive transfer news column – click here to subscribe to the Daily Briefing for more like this, and other exclusive content from Ben Jacobs, Neil Jones, Jonathan Johnson, Christian Falk, and more!

What’s really going on with Lionel Messi?

As reported yesterday, despite the many rumours and stories on the Lionel Messi situation following Inter Miami being eliminated from the playoffs, the truth at the moment is that there is nothing happening with a potential loan back to Barcelona.

Messi is not currently negotiating with any club, he is focused only on his upcoming games with Argentina, and then the expectation is for Inter Miami to play friendly matches in a tour of Asia. After that, Messi would have a vacation for three or four weeks before pre-season starts with Inter Miami.

Arsenal linked with Jurrien Timber’s brother!

Despite recent links with Arsenal and other clubs, I honestly have no update on Quinten Timber, with Arsenal or any other club. He’s a very good talent but he needs to keep going, Jurrien is at another level in terms of top elite football.

Antonio Conte to Napoli talks collapse

Antonio Conte spent yesterday in talks over taking over as Napoli manager, but an agreement couldn’t be reached – so what went wrong and where next for Conte?

The latest on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s contract

A new deal is being considered for Aaron Wan-Bissaka since September. Manchester United are happy with Wan-Bissaka but there’s still no breakthrough at this stage, it will take some time.

