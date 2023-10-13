Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Spanish international Dani Olmo.

A report from the Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo via SportWitness claims that the 25-year-old midfielder is on the radar of the two English clubs.

Arsenal already have a quality playmaker in Martin Odegaard and it remains to be seen how they accommodate the Spanish international if he joins the club.

On the other hand, Chelsea are well-stocked in the creative department and they could use a reliable goalscorer instead.

Olmo has been a key player for RB Leipzig since joining the club and he scored five goals across all competitions last season. The Spanish midfielder picked up 11 assists along the way as well. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for most clubs and he would add creativity and goals in the final third.

Apparently, Spanish giants Barcelona are keen on him as well.

The opportunity to join clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for the midfielder but he will seek regular game time before joining them. It remains to be seen whether the likes of Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino can accommodate him in the starting lineup.

The 25-year-old is versatile enough to operate on both flanks as well as the central attacking. He will certainly help them improve going forward.

The midfielder is entering his peak years and he will want to join a club capable of winning major trophies. Arsenal and Chelsea certainly have the squad and the resources to compete for major trophies. It will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him.