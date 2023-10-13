Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

According to Graeme Bailey from 90 Min, the two Premier League clubs have been in contact with the Belgian club regarding a move for the 18-year-old. It remains to be seen whether Royal Antwerp are prepared to sanction his departure midway through the season.

Both clubs could use quality central midfield reinforcements and the 18-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition.

Meanwhile, they will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City as well. The defending champions have more financial resources compared to the other two clubs and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal and Tottenham can convince the player to join them.

The Gunners are likely to partway with Jorginho and Thomas Partey in the near future and Vermeeren could be a quality alternative. Similarly, Tottenham will be hoping to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the upcoming months.

The Premier League clubs are not the only ones keeping tabs on the midfielder and European giants like Barcelona and Bayern Munich are keen on the midfielder as well.

Vermeeren is a prodigious talent with a bright future ahead of him and he needs to join the club where he will get ample first-team action. The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham might have to provide him with gametime assurances before a transfer can materialise.