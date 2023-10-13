Arsenal fan believes “it isn’t even a question” that Manchester United fans are the “worst”

Speaking on talkSPORT, an Arsenal fan stated his case as to why Manchester United fans are “the worst” and why it isn’t even a debate.

Arsenal fan Kamal spoke to talkSPORT about who the worst fans in the Premier League are, and he believes it is definitely Manchester United without question. Pundit Darren Bent responded to this with a round of applause, saying “well played” to Kamal.

Kamal went on to list the reasons for believing United fans are the worst, saying they make the most noise other nothing, along with the fact that the one time he had someone try to fight him over football it was a Manchester United fan, and he finished off by stating “they all live in London”.

? “Man United fans are the worst!” ? “They make noise over nothing!” ? “They all live in London & talk like Fergie’s still in charge & doing bits!” Kamal the Arsenal fan is convinced #MUFC fans are the most unbearable! ? pic.twitter.com/heNZ4EUHKZ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 13, 2023

Kamal finished off his argument by making the point that United fans still act like Alex Ferguson is in charge, and that they are “doing bits” referring to them winning trophies. Last season when Erik ten Hag lifted the Carabao Cup, it was the first trophy for the Red Devils since the 2016/17 season, when they won the Europa League, English League Cup and the Community Shield.

United have had a rocky start to the campaign so far, winning four and losing four of their opening eight games, leaving them 10th in the Premier League with 12 points. Arsenal on the other hand are sat second in the Premier League, winning six of their opening eight, and drawing the other two, leaving them on 20 points in second place.