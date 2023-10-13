Arsenal star has opportunity to switch national teams ahead of potential England debut on Friday

England face Australia at Wembley on Friday night and the friendly could be a chance for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah to make his debut for the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate called the forward up to his 26-man squad for the current international period following the 24-year-old’s recent run in Mikel Arteta’s side.

It would be a proud moment for Nketiah to make his debut against the Aussies on Friday but there is still a chance that he will play for Ghana in the future as that is the nation in which his parents were born. Even if the Arsenal star does play against Australia on Friday, he would still be able to switch countries further down the line.