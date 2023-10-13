Arsenal star has opportunity to switch national teams ahead of potential England debut on Friday

England face Australia at Wembley on Friday night and the friendly could be a chance for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah to make his debut for the Three Lions.
Gareth Southgate called the forward up to his 26-man squad for the current international period following the 24-year-old’s recent run in Mikel Arteta’s side.
It would be a proud moment for Nketiah to make his debut against the Aussies on Friday but there is still a chance that he will play for Ghana in the future as that is the nation in which his parents were born. Even if the Arsenal star does play against Australia on Friday, he would still be able to switch countries further down the line.
However, should he feature against both Australia and Italy, the opportunity to switch would be rescinded.
Ghana manager Chris Hughton has already hinted that he is keen for Nketiah to switch his international allegiance and it would offer the forward more opportunities to play international matches.
Harry Kane will be the striker for England for the foreseeable future and even when the Bayern Munich star leaves, there will be a lot of competition for the role. It will ultimately come down to Nketiah if he wants that challenge or not, as this international period is a key one for the Arsenal star.