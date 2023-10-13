Leeds United manager, Daniel Farke, would appear to have a big decision to make, and it’s one that could potentially affect the second half of the all whites season.

Ahead of the next round of Championship fixtures, when Leeds will play Farke’s former side Norwich City at Carrow Road, the German has a clear idea of the players that he can count upon to help propel the Elland Road outfit up the table.

One player that he can’t pick at the moment is Djed Spence, and as former Leeds goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, noted, the Tottenham loanee might find himself completely out of the picture upon his return from injury.

“Squad depth is hugely important at this stage of a Championship season.,” he said to MOT Leeds News.

“We know the tough ask of a Championship season and it’s long international breaks, players will get injured, players will get suspended.

“(Djed) Spence is the one that you look at and you think where’s he going to play? Where would the manager play him at the moment? Does he play him in that hybrid midfield role as well?

“He’s got great attacking quality that he could bring to the side. He raised a few eyebrows when he came in and people thought that’s a great signing. But injuries have blighted his start at Leeds.”

Robinson knows a thing or two about what it’s like inside the Leeds dressing room, and it’s doubtful he would’ve made such an observation without firstly carefully considering his words.

Spence is clearly a talent but he’s no good to Farke when he’s injured.

Equally, he can’t just expect to waltz back into the team once he’s fit again, meaning that his only realistic option of getting any significant minutes is if those players who are ahead of him in the pecking order get injured themselves.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for the player though as Robinson also says, it’s a long, hard season so he may yet get his chance.