Gareth Southgate can’t understand booing of Jordan Henderson after Australia win

Gareth Southgate has stated that he can’t understand why Jordan Henderson was booed on Friday evening.

England won their international friendly against Australia 1-0 on Friday evening at Wembley.

Ollie Watkins grabbed the winning goal in the 56th minute in a rather tame affair between both sides with Southgate opting to field a more inexperienced eleven.

One of the most experienced players on the pitch, Henderson, was given the captain’s armband but was booed off the pitch when he was substituted in the 62nd minute.

Southgate stated that he couldn’t understand why in his post-match press conference.

“I really don’t understand it. He’s a player, 79 caps for England, his commitment and what he’s delivered for England is exceptional,” he said via Sky Sports.

“His role on and off the pitch is phenomenally important. He’s taken the likes of Bellingham under his wing. He’s a role model for the group in every part of his work.