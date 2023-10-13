Journalist believes striker is leaving Leeds United in January

Things have calmed down of late at Elland Road and Daniel Farke has been able to get his Leeds United side into some sort of rhythm in the Championship.

That was nigh on impossible whilst the summer transfer window was open because of the amount of incoming transfers, outgoings, new ownership and general noise around the club.

Now right on the coat-tails of the top three, the all whites are primed and ready to take advantage of any slip ups over the next few weeks and cement their own place in the automatic promotion positions.

By the time that the January transfer window comes around, Farke could simply be looking to tweak one or two positions and add to what he already has in situ rather than replacing players like for like.

One player that could be on his way out of the club is striker, Joe Gelhardt.

More Stories / Latest News Man United and Man City set to battle for highly-rated goalkeeper set for England bow Newcastle looking to sign €100 million-rated South American attacker Liverpool tracking 18-year-old wonder kid who could replace Andrew Robertson

The 21-year-old didn’t have a great 2022/23 campaign and hasn’t really featured in 2023/24, WhoScored noting that his seven appearances across all competitions included three as a sub and he’s only played a total of 315 minutes.

To that end, Leeds Live journalist, William Jackson, believes that the youngster will look to move on during the January transfer window.

‘Last season did not go to plan for Gelhardt and unfortunately for the young forward, this one is going the same way,’ he wrote.

‘Leeds aren’t short of attacking options at present and Gelhardt might well find himself looking at another January loan if he can’t find a way to get the minutes he needs in white.’