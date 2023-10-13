Lionel Messi admits to being “scared” before latest Argentina match

Argentina remained perfect in their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Paraguay on Thursday and the match saw Lionel Messi return to the pitch for the World Cup winners.

The Inter Miami star has been out of action for a month missing four games for Inter Miami through a scar tissue injury in his right hamstring.

The 36-year-old played a few minutes for his club last week and returned to the field for La Albiceleste on Thursday against Paraguay.

Messi admitted to being a little scared to return with Argentina due to his recent injury woes and said via ESPN Argentina: “At first I was half scared, I wasn’t completely loose.”

Messi entered Thursday night’s game in the second half with Argentina already 1-0 ahead thanks to Nicolas Otamendi’s third-minute strike. The Inter Miami star created chances during his limited minutes on the pitch and hit the post with a free kick.

The World Cup winners play Peru next week and it will be interesting to see how many minutes the Argentina captain receives as he continues his return from injury.