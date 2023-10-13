Lionel Messi admits to being “scared” before latest Argentina match

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Argentina remained perfect in their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Paraguay on Thursday and the match saw Lionel Messi return to the pitch for the World Cup winners.

The Inter Miami star has been out of action for a month missing four games for Inter Miami through a scar tissue injury in his right hamstring.

The 36-year-old played a few minutes for his club last week and returned to the field for La Albiceleste on Thursday against Paraguay.

Messi admitted to being a little scared to return with Argentina due to his recent injury woes and said via ESPN Argentina: “At first I was half scared, I wasn’t completely loose.”

Lionel Messi vs Paraguay
More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle star pens new contract extension until 2025
Netherlands vs France confirmed lineups: Mbappe captains France, as Netherlands make seven changes
England confirmed lineup: Levi Colwill gets his first England start, as Southgate makes ten changes

Messi entered Thursday night’s game in the second half with Argentina already 1-0 ahead thanks to Nicolas Otamendi’s third-minute strike. The Inter Miami star created chances during his limited minutes on the pitch and hit the post with a free kick.

The World Cup winners play Peru next week and it will be interesting to see how many minutes the Argentina captain receives as he continues his return from injury.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.