Liverpool are looking to add more depth to their squad and have identified the perfect young forward for next summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has accomplished an impressive rebuild over the past 12 months, moving on experienced players and investing in youth.

Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson all left the club for Saudi Arabia in the summer.

The midfield in particular was given the most attention last summer with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo joining the club.

With reports that Mo Salah could eventually leave for Saudi Arabia the Reds have been linked with a host of potential replacements.

According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, Johan Bakayoko is a priority target for Klopp’s men next year.

The PSV winger impressed last season and almost got a move to Brentford in the summer but rejected it to stay in the Eredivisie.

At just 20, Bakayoko would be a perfect fit for this young Liverpool side and at a reported £20 million would be a real bargain.

The Merseyside club are also rumoured to be in the market for another midfielder and defender, a move for either could be seen as early as the January window.