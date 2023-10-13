Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has had a difficult time under Erik ten Hag this season.

The player has had a public fallout with the Manchester United manager and he is no longer a part of the Dutchman’s first-team plans.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Sancho is now hoping to leave Manchester United alone during the January transfer window. The 23-year-old is keen on getting his career back on track with regular football and he is hoping that a move away in January could help him secure his place in the England set-up ahead of the European championships next summer.

The report further claims that Sancho is prepared to return to Manchester United next season and he is hoping that the club will partway with Ten Hag by then and he could resurrect his Manchester United career under a new manager.

The Red Devils have made an underwhelming start to the current campaign and it remains to be seen whether they can get back to their best once again. Ten Hag has been backed heavily in the transfer market and the Dutchmen will be under pressure to get them firing.

A club of their stature should be competing for the league title and doing well in the European competitions. If they fail to live up to the expectations, the pressure will be on the Dutchman and his future could be in doubt.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to part ways with him in the coming months. The Dutch manager’s departure will certainly hand Sancho a lifeline at Old Trafford.