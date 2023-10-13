Newcastle board discussing January targets which include Arsenal ace

The January transfer window may be two and a half months away, but the current international break has provided Newcastle’s board with the perfect opportunity to discuss which targets manager Eddie Howe would like to sign in the early part of the new year.

The Northern ECHO note that Howe will be part of any discussion regarding players, and he’ll be joined around the table by Newcastle directors, Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, as well as club chairman, Yasir al-Rummayan, who is also head of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Given that the Magpies are once again flying high, with their recent Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain easily one of their best-ever results, acquiring players that will not only fit into Howe’s dynamic but will improve it is no easy task.

Furthermore, the club have to be aware of their Financial Fair Play obligations so any targets need to be studiously thought through before an approach is made.

One player that is of interest according to the Northern ECHO is Arsenal’s out-of-favour ace, Emile Smith Rowe.

So far in 2023/24, the 23-year-old has managed just one start and five substitute appearances across all competitions, for a total of 166 minutes, per WhoScored.

For a player of his evident quality that’s scandalous, and Smith Rowe may well jump at the chance to resurrect his career if the opportunity becomes available.