West Ham star man set to be offered £200k per week

The 2023/24 Premier League season may only be a few games old, but David Moyes is apparently already talking about trying to push through a deal at West Ham for the club’s star man.

The Hammers have had a decent enough opening to their campaign both domestically and in Europe, and they already look like they’re going to be one of the harder teams to beat.

Man City and Liverpool have emerged triumphant against the east Londoners, though West Ham matched both for effort and commitment and with a little bit more luck might’ve got at least a draw in each.

Moyes is putting together a strong squad and the best of the bunch in east London is arguably Lucas Paqueta, the club’s record signing.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal and Manchester City keeping tabs on 18-year-old midfield talent Man City heading clutch of six clubs to sign sought after Spanish international ‘Personal favourite’ – Saudi Pro League chief courting Liverpool’s Mo Salah again

The 26-year-old played a major part in helping the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory, playing the delicious pass through to Jarrod Bowen to score the winner against Fiorentina.

Bowen has recently signed a new contract, and now TeamTalk report that West Ham are willing to offer the Brazilian £200,000 per week in order to keep him from the clutches of other Premier League suitors.

It isn’t clear what’s going to happen with the alleged betting issue hanging over Paqueta’s head, but the Irons are clearly being proactive in their dealings with the player.