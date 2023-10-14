Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in recent months.

The 24-year-old La Liga midfielder is reportedly a target for the Gunners they were willing to pay his €60 million release close earlier this year. A report from Fichajes now claims that Real Sociedad have set their eyes on the Arsenal prodigy Charlie Patino.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at the north London club and he is expected to develop into a top-class player. The Spanish club are hoping to secure his services and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality central midfielder who can replace Jorginho and Zubimendi would be an excellent addition. It will be interesting to see whether they can convince Real Sociedad to execute a deal involving Zubimendi and Patino in the coming months.

The 19-year-old Arsenal midfielder needs ample first-team action in order to continue his development and he is unlikely to get those opportunities at the north London club right now. A move away from Arsenal could be ideal for his development. If Real Sociedad can promise him regular first-team action, it could prove to be the ideal move for the player.

Arsenal should look to use Real Sociedad’s interest in the talented youngster to their advantage and sign Zubimendi in the coming months. The 24-year-old has proven himself in the Spanish league and he could be an excellent acquisition. The Spanish international could form a quality partnership at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s midfield alongside Declan Rice.