Leeds told to agree deal with 32-year-old veteran

Ahead of Daniel Farke’s return to Norwich City with his Leeds United side, one pundit has urged the club to ensure that they tie down one of their stalwarts.

The all whites have undergone significant change over the past few months, both on and off the field, but there’s been one constant in the side: Luke Ayling.

The 32-year-old veteran continues to give his all to the Elland Road-based outfit, and former Leeds goalkeeper, Paul Robsinson, has suggested that his loyalty needs to be rewarded.

“It would be fantastic to see Ayling rewarded with a new contract for his service to the club,” he said to MOT Leeds News.

“The way that he’s played over recent years, his leadership qualities that he still has in the dressing room. To have that long-term would be good. If the club reward him with a new contract it would be fantastic.”

Robinson knows a thing or two about what it means to play for such a high profile outfit as Leeds, and the fact that Ayling has done so for the last eight years speaks volumes for the player.

During that time he will have see the highs of being promoted to the Premier League – in which he played the fullest part – and the lows of last season’s relegation.

Despite that, he still remains as committed as ever to the Leeds cause, and that type of loyalty is rare in the modern game.

It’s no wonder then that Robinson believes Ayling should be kept around the place. Even if he weren’t to play as many games for the club in future, having his voice heard in the dressing room would be priceless.