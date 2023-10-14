West Ham United expected to submit offer for 22-year-old German defender

West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

According to Sky Journalist Manuele Baiocchini, Real Madrid are also keen on signing the defender and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers manage to win the race for his signature.

Thiaw joined the Italian club AC Milan in a deal with around €8.6 million last summer and they will look to make a substantial profit on him if the likes of West Ham and Real Madrid come for him.

West Ham could certainly use defensive reinforcements and Thiaw would be a quality acquisition. Apparently, West Ham are close to submitting an offer to sign him and it remains to be seen whether Milan are prepared to sanction his departure midway through the campaign.

Baiocchini said (h/t SportWitness): “The AC Milan player who has transfer offers from abroad is Malick Thiaw: in Spain they talk about an interest from Real Madrid, but at the moment what we understand is that the closest offer to arrive is that of West Ham. Clearly, Thiaw could be an incredible capital gain for Milan, he was taken at €8m, he could be worth many times more.”

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been linked with an exit from the club and the Hammers are reportedly ready to sell him for a fee of around £25-30 million. They will have to replace the 28-year-old adequately and Thiaw could prove to be a quality acquisition. The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be an attractive proposition for the defender.

The 22-year-old German central defender is versatile enough to operate as a right-back as well. He could be an invaluable asset for David Moyes during injuries and rotation. The Hammers would do well to secure his services when the transfer window reopens in January.