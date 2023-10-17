AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent weeks.

According to a report from Calciomercato, West Ham United are keen on signing the player and the Hammers are prepared to offer €20 million for him.

West Ham are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and the 22-year-old German defender could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. The Hammers are competing in the UEFA Europa League this season and they managed to win the Conference League last year. They will be hoping to compete in European football on a regular basis now and they need to sign better players.

Thiaw has already shown his quality in the Italian league and he is certainly good enough to play in the Premier League as well.

The opportunity to join a club like West Ham could be an attractive option for him. He would get to showcase his qualities at a high level and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can agree on a fee with AC Milan.

The Italian outfit could look to cash in on the player if there is a lucrative proposal on the table. West Ham certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done.

The 22-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a full-back as well as a central defender. He could be a long-term asset for David Moyes.

Thiaw is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. If West Ham manage to sign him for €20 million, the deal would look like a bargain in the long run.